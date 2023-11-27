Rahul targets BRS govt over paper leaks, says Congress will ensure 2 lakh jobs

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the youth of poll-bound Telangana are suffering immensely under ‘dorala’ ‘KCR sarkar’.

He said that if voted to power the grand old party will ensure two lakh government jobs in one year among many other initiatives for the employment generation.

“Telangana’s youth are suffering immensely under ‘Dorala’ KCR sarkar, my recent visit to Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad made that crystal clear. Our ‘Job Calendar’ is the first step in easing their pain. We will ensure: two lakh government jobs in one year, revamp of TPSC on UPSC lines, under Yuva Vikasam – Rs 5 lakh assistance.

“The future of our youth is secure in the hands of Congress’ Prajala Sarkar – this is my Guarantee,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

He also attached over one and half minute video of his interaction, in which he can be heard saying that he spent an evening with youngsters in Telangana and he was extremely disturbed in what he heard and saw.

In the video a student can be heard saying about the paper leak while another highlighted about the death of 10 students.

Rahul Gandhi said that papers are being leaked and KCR’s people are involved in such leaks which is completely shameful.

“Youngsters who have been studying, putting their own money, their parents money and then finding that they simply cannot get a job.

“And its something that has absolutely need to be changed. That’s why our first step will be helping the students with the government jobs and helping them with their education.

“We have released a detailed job calender and we will also revamp TPSC on the lines of UPSC and as part of the Yuva Vikasam guarantee we will provide Vidya Bharosa card of upto Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance for educational related expenses for college university and coaching.

“That’s our first step with regards to the youngsters of Telangana and we are committed to fulfil the guarantees that I have stated,” he added.

Polling for 119 member Telangana assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The ruling BRS is looking for a third consecutive term in the state while the resurgent Congress is eyeing to come to power riding high on its guarantees for the people.

Even the BJP has been campaigning aggressively in the state making the fight a triangular contest.