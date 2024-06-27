Raids on dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad; violations found

For the past few days, the Food Safety Department officials have been conducting raids at various establishments, including restaurants and PGs.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th June 2024 9:51 am IST
Raids on dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana has conducted raids on dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad.

During the raids, many violations were found.

Raid at Creamline Dairy Products Limited in Hyderabad

During the raid at Creamline Dairy Products Limited, located in Uppal, Hyderabad, the team found that raw food articles like Soluble Essence and Candied Karonda were not stored according to the temperature mentioned on their labels.

Moreover, the workers in the food section were not found wearing hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms.

Violations at Sapthagiri Foods

At Sapthagiri Foods, located in Karmanghat, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available with the FBO.

During the raids at the establishment in Hyderabad, it was found that the premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the doors were not close-fitted to avoid the entry of pests.

Moreover, the vehicle meant for the transportation of dairy products did not have an FSSAI license/registration.

For the past few days, the Food Safety Department officials have been conducting raids at various establishments, including restaurants, PGs, and manufacturing units in Hyderabad to ensure the quality of the food served.

