Raids on dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad; violations found

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana has conducted raids on dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad.

During the raids, many violations were found.

Raid at Creamline Dairy Products Limited in Hyderabad

During the raid at Creamline Dairy Products Limited, located in Uppal, Hyderabad, the team found that raw food articles like Soluble Essence and Candied Karonda were not stored according to the temperature mentioned on their labels.

Moreover, the workers in the food section were not found wearing hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms.

Task force team has conducted inspections in dairy manufacturing units on 25.06.2024.



𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 (𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆), 𝗨𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗹



* FSSAI licence true copy was displayed at the entrance of the premises.



* Ceiling found with loose… pic.twitter.com/PlZ83DHVyZ — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 26, 2024

Violations at Sapthagiri Foods

At Sapthagiri Foods, located in Karmanghat, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available with the FBO.

During the raids at the establishment in Hyderabad, it was found that the premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the doors were not close-fitted to avoid the entry of pests.

𝗦𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗶 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀, 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗵𝗮𝘁

25.06.2024



* FSSAI license true copy was displayed in the office premises.



* Headgear, gloves and uniform are available for the food handlers.



* Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for… pic.twitter.com/oPS0IPwhiT — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 26, 2024

Moreover, the vehicle meant for the transportation of dairy products did not have an FSSAI license/registration.

For the past few days, the Food Safety Department officials have been conducting raids at various establishments, including restaurants, PGs, and manufacturing units in Hyderabad to ensure the quality of the food served.