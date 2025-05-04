Telangana govt to build 1,000 acre E-City in ‘Future City’

This facility will produce telecommunications equipment such as 5G networks, multi-layer networking solutions, and servers, and is expected to create around 2,500 skilled jobs.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 4th May 2025 9:38 am IST
IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu rubbishes BRS MLC K Kavitha's warning of 'pink book'

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Electronic City (E-City) spanning 1,000 acres within its upcoming ‘Future City’ initiative, aiming to position the state as a leading hub for electronics manufacturing.

During a meeting with representatives from Taiwan’s Sera Networks and Hyderabad-based LCGC Resolute Group, IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu revealed that the two companies will jointly invest Rs 300 crore to set up an electronics manufacturing facility on 10 acres within E-City.

This facility will produce telecommunications equipment such as 5G networks, multi-layer networking solutions, and servers, and is expected to create around 2,500 skilled jobs.

MS Creative School

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the government will form a dedicated task force to streamline industry setup processes and remove bureaucratic hurdles.

He also announced special incentives for entrepreneurs establishing industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and assured that infrastructure would be tailored to the specific needs of each company.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 4th May 2025 9:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button