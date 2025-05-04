Telangana govt to build 1,000 acre E-City in ‘Future City’

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Electronic City (E-City) spanning 1,000 acres within its upcoming ‘Future City’ initiative, aiming to position the state as a leading hub for electronics manufacturing.

During a meeting with representatives from Taiwan’s Sera Networks and Hyderabad-based LCGC Resolute Group, IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu revealed that the two companies will jointly invest Rs 300 crore to set up an electronics manufacturing facility on 10 acres within E-City.

This facility will produce telecommunications equipment such as 5G networks, multi-layer networking solutions, and servers, and is expected to create around 2,500 skilled jobs.

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the government will form a dedicated task force to streamline industry setup processes and remove bureaucratic hurdles.

He also announced special incentives for entrepreneurs establishing industries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and assured that infrastructure would be tailored to the specific needs of each company.