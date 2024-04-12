Raja Singh gears up for Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, T Raja Singh, who is set to lead the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad, has scheduled a volunteer meeting for tomorrow.

On his social media handle, he wrote, “A volunteer meeting is scheduled for tomorrow 13-04-2024 at 6 pm at Akashpuri Hanuman Temple, Dhoolpet.

The meeting is to assign tasks for the arrangements of the Shri Ram Navami procession starting from the Shri Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet on 17-04-2024.

All devotees of Prabhu Shri Ram are invited to join and participate in the meeting.”

A volunteer meeting is scheduled for tomorrow 13-04-2024 at 6 pm at Akashpuri Hanuman Temple, Dhoolpet.



The meeting is to assign tasks for the arrangements of the Shri Ram Navami procession starting from the Shri Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet on 17-04-2024.



All devotees… pic.twitter.com/IR1vEtMQV6 — Raja Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TigerRajaSingh) April 12, 2024

Hyderabad’s Ram Navami Shobha Yatra to begin from Dhoolpet

The yatra will commence from the Akashpuri Hanuman Temple located in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad. Earlier, he announced that the yatra will commence at 10 am on Wednesday, April 17.

During last year’s yatra, which took place on March 30, 2023, extensive security measures were implemented to uphold peace and security in the city. Approximately 1,500 policemen were deployed to oversee the procession, with police pickets stationed at sensitive locations.

This year, similar significant security arrangements will be put in place for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad.

BJP appointed Raja Singh as Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency incharge

In January of this year, the BJP appointed Raja Singh as the in-charge of the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

However, for the Hyderabad constituency, BJP has declared Madhavi Latha as the candidate against sitting MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

As the 2024 general elections draw near, the BJP is once again working diligently to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.