Rajasekhara Reddy’s dream to see Rahul as PM will come true in 2029: Sharmila

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila said on her late father’s birth anniversary that in 2029 his father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister will come true.

“My father (YS Rajasekhara Reddy) probably saw Rajiv Gandhi in Rahul Gandhi. YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the first Congressman to say that Rahul Gandhi should be the PM of this country. I am happy that today Rahul Gandhi has evolved as a great leader and proven himself…Congress missed very closely this time. 2029 is going to be the year we will see Rahul Gandhi as PM and my father’s dream will come true,” Sharmila said speaking at her father’s birth anniversary at Mangalagiri on Monday.

Sharmila said that it was his father’s dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister.

“Rajasekhar was anti-BJP, as BJP is habituated to making religious politics. His dream was to see Rahul Gandhi as PM. Even though Rahul Gandhi was not of that age, he dreamt that Rahul Gandhi would be the PM,” Sharmila said.

Emphasising that his late father wanted the Congress to be in power, Sharmila said, “Rajasekhar Reddy believed and dreamed that the Congress should be in power for the welfare of all sections.”

Sharmila also stated that it was his father’s dream to complete the Jalayagnam project and was tense about its completion.

“I will tell you what happened in my father Rajasekhar Reddy’s last days. He told me that everything he did was because of God’s grace. My dream is to complete the Jalayagnam project; if it is completed, I will have achieved my target. Rajasekhar was very tense on the counting day because he was worried about Jalayagnam. He had never faced such tension in his life. No Chief Minister works like him,” Sharmila said.

Sharmila said that his father was eager to serve the public but passed away soon.

“After the counting was completed and he got into power, he started his journey to serve the public. He was eager to serve the public, but unfortunately, he passed away while doing so,” the Congress state chief said.

“He (Rajasekhara Reddy) used to call me ‘Paps,’ and I called him ‘Pa.’ There are many things I remember,” he shared.

The Congress leader said that though his father could not get a majority in his second term he continued to fight for the weaker sections.

“Even though he didn’t have a majority in the second term he fought for the weaker sections and state development,” he said.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary at the YSR Ghat in Pulivendula of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The YSR Congress Party chief, who is also the son of YS Rajashekhara Reddy, was accompanied by his mother, YS Vijayamma, other family members, and YSRCP supporters to the ghat.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Sharmila, also paid tribute to the late Andhra Pradesh CM at the ghat in Pulivendula.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy was popularly known as YSR and served as the Chief Minister of then-undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

He was a member of the Lok Sabha from Kadapa for four terms and was also an MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for six terms from the Pulivendula constituency.

In 2009, Reddy died a tragic death after a helicopter carrying him went missing in the Nallamala Forest area. It was later confirmed that the helicopter had crashed and all five people, including Reddy, were pronounced dead.