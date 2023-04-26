Rajastan police raids 12,854 places, arrests 8,950 criminals

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday raided 12,854 places in all districts of the state and arrested a total of 8,950 wanted criminals, anti-social elements and other persons involved in criminal activities.

Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said 4,143 teams of 18,826 police officers and employees raided 12,854 places in which 8,950 people were arrested.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh M N said in Bikaner range, 806 teams of 3,304 police officers and employees raided 2,997 places and arrested a total of 924 accused.

He said in the Jaipur Commissionerate, 1,029 teams of 3,090 police officers and employees arrested a total of 296 accused in raids at 1,029 places.