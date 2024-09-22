Rajasthan: Cleric arrested for raping 5-yr-old girl inside mosque

Jaipur: A cleric was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a mosque in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said.

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, Asjad (22), a maulvi at the mosque, took her inside and allegedly raped her, they said.

The matter came to light when her mother went inside the mosque, just opposite their house, in search of the girl, police said.

SHO Rajgarh Ramjilal Meena said the accused has been arrested and is being questioned.