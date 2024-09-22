Rajasthan: Cleric arrested for raping 5-yr-old girl inside mosque

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2024 9:12 pm IST
Man held for raping one-and-half-yr-old infant in UP

Jaipur: A cleric was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a mosque in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said.

The girl was playing outside her house when the accused, Asjad (22), a maulvi at the mosque, took her inside and allegedly raped her, they said.

Also Read
Dalit girl raped in UP, act recorded to blackmail her; 2 booked

The matter came to light when her mother went inside the mosque, just opposite their house, in search of the girl, police said.

SHO Rajgarh Ramjilal Meena said the accused has been arrested and is being questioned.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd September 2024 9:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button