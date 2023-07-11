Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya’s 2nd marriage on cards?

Hyderabad: Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth, has found herself in the spotlight once again. Following her divorce from actor Dhanush, rumours of Aishwarya’s second marriage have been making rounds, capturing the attention of fans and the Kollywood industry.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, a talented filmmaker and devoted single mother of two children, has managed her personal and professional lives with grace. While caring for her children and passionately directing a film, she recently became the subject of speculation after being spotted at a resort with a Kollywood hero.

Aishwarya was first married to actor Dhanush and their marriage ended abruptly, surprising many who admired the couple’s nearly 18-year journey together. The unknown reasons for their split left fans curious when they announced their divorce in January 2022.

Throughout their marriage, Aishwarya was unwavering in her support for Dhanush, especially when he faced allegations of misconduct during the infamous ‘Suchi Leaks’ controversy. Even in the face of challenges involving Dhanush’s father, Aishwarya stood by him, demonstrating her loyalty and commitment to their relationship.

Following their official split, rumours of a possible reconciliation between Aishwarya and Dhanush circulated. Speculation grew, fueled by reports that Rajinikanth himself was intervening to reunite the couple. However, these reports were later proven false, leaving fans to speculate about the future of their favorite celebrity couple.

As rumours of Aishwarya’s second marriage circulate, all eyes are on her. Her recent appearance at a resort with a Kollywood hero has fueled further speculation about her personal life. Both fans and the media are eagerly awaiting confirmation and details about this potential union.