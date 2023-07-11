Is THIS actor responsible for Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya’s divorce?

Hyderabad: Actress Niharika Konidela, the niece of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the cousin of RRR fame Ram Charan, announced her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on 5th July and has been in the news since then. Niharika took to Instagram to announce their separation, requesting privacy.

The post read, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in Private. Thank you for understanding.”

Rumours are going around that the actress’ father, actor Nagendra Babu, is the reason for her unsuccessful marriage. The actor brought up his daughter with a lot of affection and care. According to reports, her father taught her to stand up for herself and not settle down after marriage.

According to rumors, Niharika faced difficulties in adjusting to married life and the restrictions posed by her husband and mother-in-law which reportedly affected her career. Due to these tensions, the couple decided to get separated. The reports further added that Nagendra Babu is blaming himself for his daughter’s unsuccessful marriage.

Before getting married the former couple dated each other for 5 years. They got married in 2020, and the ceremony took place at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. The function was a star-studded event with all the big names including Varun Tej, Ram Charan, Pawa Kalyan, and Allu Arjun marking their presence.

The pair filed for divorce in the Kukatpally Family Court on 1st April and were officially granted the divorce on June 5.

Speaking more about Niharika, she made her debut as an actress in 2015. Before that, she was a television anchor and used to host shows on a Telugu Channel. She later made her silver screen debut with the film Oka Manasu in 2015. The actress launched her own film production company, Pink Elephant Pictures in 2015 which produces films and web series.