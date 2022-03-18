Rakhi Sawant breaks downs after watching The Kashmir Files

Mumbai: One of the most-talked about films in the country right now is Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files. Many actors like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, R Madhavan, Yami Gautam, Swara Bhasker, Gauahar Khan and others have reacted to the film. Latest celebrity who has reacted to The Kashmir Files is Rakhi Sawant.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and actress recently watched the movie with her mom. She was spotted with outside the theatre in Mumbai where she interacted with the paparazzi and spoke about how the film moved her and got emotional about it.

She said, “Bahut bhadiya tha. Acha hua sachai ayi. Dhara 370 jo hua, thanks to Modi ji ki Kashmir azad hai. Hume toh bachpan se pata hi nahi tha ki real Kashmir ki story. Aaj pata chali hai. (It’s a wonderful film. It’s good that the truth is out. Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji Kashmir is now free. I didn’t know the real story about Kashmir since childhood.)”

Rakhi Sawant’s mother, who was on a wheelchair because of health issues, spoke about the movie and said, “Main toh ekdum thandi padh gayi. Mera toh BP low ho gaya ye dekhke. Kitna saha hai sab logo ne (I just became cold. My blood pressure went low. They have endured so much).”

Their reaction video was shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The Kashmir Files, which stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Chinmay Mandlekar, is minting good numbers at box office. It has received mixed response from both people and critics. The movie, which was released on March 11, is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency that happened during the 1990s.