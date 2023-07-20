Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl’s new photos are OUT!

Hyderabad: The renowned Tollywood actor Ram Charan made his wife Upasana’s birthday extra special with a heartfelt Instagram post. He also celebrated the one-month birthday of their precious daughter, Klin Kaara, who was born on June 20, 2023, on this joyous occasion.

Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, “Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift upasanakaminenikonidela. Credits: josephradhik.”

Klin Kaara stole hearts with her brief appearances in the video. Check them out below.

In the video, Upasana expressed her desire for their child to be a part of the Chenchus culture in the heartwarming video shared by Ram. She emphasized the significance of allowing their child to earn her title through hard work and dedication without undue pressure. Upasana treasured every moment of her life and the happy times she shared with her family.

Ram also shared his thoughts, saying that everything happens at the right time and that their baby’s arrival was a huge relief and joy after the tense but rewarding nine-month journey.

The video captured emotionally charged visuals that left everyone speechless. It even showed a glimpse of Upasana’s labour, which moved viewers’ hearts. Both Ram and Upasana’s parents were seen expressing their emotions, adding to the video’s emotional depth.