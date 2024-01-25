Ram, Sita had meat, parotta: CPI Kerala Legislator withdraws post after protest

Kochi: Following strong protests from several quarters, first time CPI Legislator from Thrissur, P Balachandran on Thursday apologized for a controversial social media post on his Facebook page where he said that Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita ate meat and parotta (layered flatbread).

Balachandran’s post appeared on Wednesday evening and after a few hours he himself withdrew it.

In a note that he put out on Thursday he rendered an apology for putting up the post.

He added that he at times pens stories and he had put up one such on his social media space that he wrote long ago, but after his friends and well-wishers informed him that it might hurt Hindu sentiments, he withdrew the same.

The Thrissur District BJP President, KK Anish Kumar said, “Such offensive things can only be written by a Communist who has scant respect for our culture and they will go to any extent to get a few votes from those who propagate terrorism.”

Anish Kumar said they will go forward and take legal action Balachandran for this post.

The Thrissur District CPI committee said what Balachandran had said was not their party’s stance and he himself had withdrawn the post and apologized for it.