Ramayana, Mahabharata should be included in social sciences curriculum: NCERT

New Delhi: Epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata should be included in social sciences textbooks and the Preamble of the Constitution written on classroom walls, a high-level NCERT panel has recommended, according to its chairperson C I Issac.

The seven-member committee, which was constituted last year, has made several recommendations for its final position paper on social sciences, which is a key prescriptive document for laying down the foundation for the development of new NCERT textbooks.

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has not taken a call on the recommendations yet.

“The panel has stressed on teaching epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in the social sciences syllabus to students. We think that students in their teenage years build their self esteem, patriotism and pride for their nation,” Issac said.

He noted that every year thousands of students leave the country and seek citizenship in other countries because of a lack of patriotism among them.

“Therefore, it is important for them to understand their roots and develop love for their country and their culture. Some boards already teach Ramayana and Mahabharata but it should be done in a more elaborate way,” he said.

Issac earlier said that the same panel had also recommended replacing the country name ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in textbooks, introducing classical History’ instead of ancient History in the curriculum, and highlighting “Hindu victories” in the textbooks for classes 3 to 12.

“Our Preamble gives importance to social values including democracy and secularism. It is noble. Therefore, we have recommended writing it on the walls of the classrooms so that everyone can understand and learn from it,” Issac added.

The NCERT is revising the school curriculum in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new NCERT textbooks are likely to be ready by the next academic session.

The panel’s recommendations may now be taken into consideration by the 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) notified in July to finalise the curriculum, textbooks and learning material for these classes.