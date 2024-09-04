Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Union min apologizes for controversial remarks

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje submitted an affidavit in the Madras High Court on Tuesday, September 3, expressing her apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for her comments regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru.

She clarified that her statement, which suggested that those involved in the incident were trained in Tamil Nadu, was not intended to offend the sentiments of the Tamil Nadu populace.

In her affidavit, she emphasized that her remarks were made without any intention of hurting the feelings of the people from Tamil Nadu.

I have the highest respect and regard for the history, rich culture, tradition, and people of Tamil Nadu, and I had or have no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu by any conduct of mine. Hence, I hereby once again tender my apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having caused any hurt from my comments. The same may kindly be taken on record in the interest of justice,” Karandlaje added.

Post the March 1 low-intensity blast at the popular eatery in Bengaluru, Karandlaje had linked the people of Tamil Nadu with the incident and she was booked by the Madurai police over the matter.

She had moved the court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings against her.

She said she had already retracted her previous comments and tendered “my profound apologies through social media platforms.”

The judge adjourned the case to September 5.