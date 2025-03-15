Ranbir Kapoor touches Salim Khan’s feet at funeral, video viral

Mumbai: Deb Mukherjee, veteran actor and father of director Ayan Mukerji, passed away at the age of 83. He had been unwell and took his last breath on March 14. Right after hearing the news, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rushed back to Mumbai from Alibaug, where they were celebrating Holi.

The Viral Moment

One of the visitors at Ayan’s home was screenwriter Salim Khan. As soon as Salim Khan arrived, Ranbir Kapoor helped him out of his car and touched his feet as a sign of respect. This kind gesture was caught on camera, and the video quickly went viral. Fans praised Ranbir for showing genuine Indian values.

Support From Bollywood

Many well-known names in Bollywood came to pay respects to Deb Mukherjee and offer support to the grieving family. Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan were among those who visited. Their presence highlighted Deb Mukherjee’s standing and influence in the industry.

Deb Mukherjee was part of a respected film family and acted in numerous movies across his long career. Loved for his warm nature, he left an unforgettable legacy in Indian cinema.