Ranbir Kapoor says no to Aneet Padda’s upcoming Mohit Suri film

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and director Mohit Suri created huge anticipation when news of their potential collaboration broke. However, sources now reveal that Ranbir has declined the project. The film was reportedly an unconventional love story with an age-gap romance. Actress Aneet Padda was set to play the female lead. Ranbir’s refusal has put the project in uncertainty.

Reasons Behind Ranbir’s Decision

The sources suggest that Ranbir had concerns about the film’s narrative. He reportedly felt that the story and screenplay did not give his character enough depth. He was also not satisfied with how the story was structured and its overall narration. To avoid taking any risk, Ranbir decided to step away from the project politely.

Impact on the Project

Ranbir’s exit has left the makers scrambling for options. The plan to pair him opposite Aneet Padda is now on hold. It remains unclear whether the filmmakers will find a new lead actor or temporarily pause the project. Mohit Suri, known for his emotional and dramatic storytelling, now faces a challenge in moving the film forward without Ranbir Kapoor.

Mohit Suri’s Upcoming Plans

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is reportedly working on another project titled Satranga. This film will feature Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, reuniting the pair after the success of Saiyaara. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Satranga is shaping up as a twisted musical romantic drama. The title is still a working one, and the final script is being drafted. Shooting is expected to begin by the end of this year, with a late 2027 release planned.

After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is being very selective about his next projects. His focus now is not only on commercial success but also on content that is meaningful and well-written. This decision shows his commitment to taking on roles that challenge him and resonate with audiences.