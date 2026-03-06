Ranchi passport office receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Efforts are underway to ascertain the source of the email with the assistance of the technical team and the cyber cell.

Ranchi: The Ranchi passport office on Friday, March 6, received a bomb threat email, after similar threats to the civil court and the district collectorate last month, police said on Friday.

The threat to blow up the passport office, however, turned out to be a hoax after the premises on the Ratu Road were searched thoroughly, they said.

Kotwali Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after receiving information about the email threat, but nothing suspicious was found during the subsequent search operation.

He said efforts are underway to ascertain the source of the email with the assistance of the technical team and the cyber cell.

In February, Ranchi Civil Court had received email threats twice, while the district collectorate also got a similar email.

