Two schools get bomb threat emails in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Police, fire brigade officials, bomb squads, dog squads and ambulances were rushed to the school premises.

Representational image

Jalandhar: At least two schools here received bomb threat emails on Monday, March 2, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks, officials said.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

On February 27, several schools in Chandigarh had received bomb threat emails which turned out to a hoax.

On February 19, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious or explosive material was found.

