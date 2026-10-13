Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad drub Tripura by innings, 40 runs

Secunderabad: Hyderabad started their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign with an innings and a 40-run win over Tripura on the third day of their Elite Group B match here on Tuesday, October 13.

Pacers Tanay Thyagarajan and Mohammad Siraj shared eight wickets between them as Hyderabad bundled out Tripura, overnight 99 for seven, for 120 in their second innings.

Hyderabad amassed seven points from the match, including a bonus point.

Thyagarajan was the destroyer-in-chief with a six-wicket haul (6/52), while India pacer Siraj ended up with two for 19 from nine overs.

Thyagarajan dismissed overnight batter Sentu Sarkar early in the first session, and Tripura offered little fight thereafter.

Hyderabad will now face Andhra in the second match of the group from October 18, while Tripura will be up against Assam.

Brief scores: Tripura: 134 and 120 all out (Sridam Paul 25; Tanay Thyagarajan 6/52; Mohammad Siraj 2/19) lost to Hyderabad by an innings and 40 runs.