Ranks: Top 5 popular contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, has been extended for two more weeks and the finale has now been pushed to August. It was earlier supposed to take place in July last week.

Post Cyrus Broacha‘s voluntary exit from the show, only 8 contestants are left in the race to the finale. However, to spice up things inside the house, it is being said that makers are planning to bring a set of wildcard contestants. As BB OTT 2 is close to completing it’s one month successfully, let’s have a look at the ranks of the existing contestants and the top 5.

Top Contender Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has topped the list again. He has strategically positioned himself in the game right from the start. He understands the importance of forming alliances and maintaining cordial relationships with fellow contestants. His friendly nature and ability to diffuse tense situations have gained him admiration among housemates and viewers alike. His chemistry with Jiya Shankar is also loved by the audience.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra insaan (Twitter)

Check out the ranks given by Bigg Boss Tak below.

Top 5 Ranks

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan Manisha Rani Jiya Shankar Jad Hadid Pooja Bhatt

