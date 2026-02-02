Ranveer Singh hints at Dhurandhar 2 teaser release tomorrow

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has rewritten box office history. Released in December 2025, the film emerged as the biggest Indian blockbuster of the year. It collected over Rs 836 crore net in India and more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Notably, it became the first single-language Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore global mark.

Even after completing its theatrical run, the film continues to trend strongly following its OTT release on Netflix, where it is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Buzz Takes Over Social Media

Amid the film’s OTT success, attention has shifted to Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh sparked excitement by sharing an Instagram story that read, “Tomorrow 12:12,” hinting at the teaser release on February 3. Director Aditya Dhar posted the same update on his Instagram Stories, further fueling anticipation.

While details of the teaser remain under wraps, reports suggest it has a runtime of 1 minute and 9 seconds and has already been censored in all languages, pointing to a simultaneous multi-language release.

What to Expect From Dhurandhar 2

The sequel continues from where the first film ended. Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent, has successfully infiltrated Pakistan’s criminal underworld. After eliminating Rehman Dakait, he rises in power, gains the trust of politician Jameel Jamali, and marries Jamali’s daughter, Yalina.

Teaser Confusion and Reshoot Rumours

Earlier reports suggested the teaser would premiere alongside Sunny Deol’s Border 2, but Aditya Dhar later clarified that the teaser would be released “in a few days.”

Meanwhile, rumours of ongoing reshoots have surfaced, with viral videos allegedly showing Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal on a recreated set in Mumbai. This has sparked concern about last-minute changes, though many fans believe the refinements will enhance the final film.

Titled Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge, the sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. It will face box office competition from Yash’s Toxic and Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit. Despite the clash, expectations remain sky-high for the next chapter of the blockbuster spy franchise.