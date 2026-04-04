Ranveer Singh recreates viral Assalamualaikum Lyari at NMACC Gala

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh turned the spotlight firmly on himself at the grand anniversary gala of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on April 3, 2026. The actor celebrated the success of his latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, by recreating its most iconic moments live on stage.

The event quickly became a viral sensation, with fans praising his unmatched energy and stage presence.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Ranveer recreated a powerful dialogue originally delivered by Akshaye Khanna. He delivered the line, “Assalamualaikum Lyari,” with striking intensity, earning loud cheers from the audience.

The superstar entertainer is here.



As salam alaykum Lyarii 💥💥💥



Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tuje Jassi 😝#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/YgKBHVekXH — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) April 4, 2026

He also performed another viral dialogue from the sequel, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi,” which has become a popular meme online. The crowd responded with excitement, chanting and cheering as Ranveer soaked in the moment.

Clearly moved, he said, “Wow yaar, what an amazing moment and what an amazing atmosphere.”

Fans can’t get enough

Social media was flooded with reactions soon after videos from the event surfaced. Fans praised his dialogue delivery, energy, and charm. Many even joked that Ranveer himself seemed obsessed with Akshaye Khanna’s performance.

Comments ranged from admiration to humor, with one fan comparing iconic dialogues across generations. Another called him an “on screen and off screen performer.”

Dhurandhar franchise continues record run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest spy thriller franchises in recent times. The first part collected over Rs. 1,300 crore globally, while the sequel has already crossed Rs. 1,500 crore worldwide.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The sequel explores the origin story of Ranveer’s character and his rise in the underworld.

With massive box office numbers and fan love, Ranveer Singh continues to dominate both the big screen and live stage.