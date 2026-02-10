Ranveer Singh to face compensation after exiting Don 3: Report

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh’s departure from the much-awaited Don 3 has led to a serious financial dispute with Excel Entertainment. The production house is asking Ranveer to pay Rs. 40 crore in compensation for the losses caused by his exit from the film.

Excel Entertainment says it spent a lot of money on pre-production, including script work, planning, and scheduling, all based on Ranveer’s approval. When he left the project in December 2025, the production house claims it suffered financial losses, leading to the demand for Rs. 40 crore in compensation.

Neither Ranveer nor the production house has made an official statement yet.

Ranveer’s Reason for Leaving

Ranveer Singh says he left Don 3 because he was unhappy with the script. He wanted changes to be made, but he wasn’t satisfied with the final version. Excel Entertainment, however, insists that production only began after Ranveer approved the script. Both sides held a two-hour meeting, but they couldn’t reach an agreement.

In the wake of Ranveer’s exit, Excel Entertainment has reportedly let go of several department heads and downsized its operations. The company claims these steps were necessary because of the financial losses caused by the delays in production.

The Producers Guild of India (PGI) has stepped in to help mediate the issue between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Ranveer Singh is focused on his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2, set to release in March 2026.