Rashmika Mandanna opens about her character in ‘Animal’

Mumbai: The action thriller film ‘Animal’ is receiving a huge response from the audience. Rashmika Mandanna, who features alongside Ranbir Kapoor talked about her character and expressed gratitude to her fans for giving so much love to the movie.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her film and wrote about her character, “Gitanjali..If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.. And I remember my director telling me – this was their story..Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives – this is who they are..”

Rashmika added, “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain – Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms..She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family.”

She further elaborated on how her character in the film relates to the women of today who are strong and independent.

“Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out..”

Expressing her gratitude, she concluded with, “Happy one week to us #Animal team Guys. Thank you all for all the love.. it’s what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film…Big hugs to you all too”

The film has now successfully entered Rs 300 crore club in just 1 week of its release.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1…Third biggest 7 days of all time. Biggest 7-day total for a film released on non-holiday. Biggest 7-day total for a film that faced a clash with another film. Highest-grossing ‘A’ certified film. #Animal Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr, Tue 34.02 cr, Wed 27.80 cr, Thu 22.35 cr. Total: Rs 300.81 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 22.35 crore Nett in the Hindi language which took the film’s total Hindi collection in India to Rs 300.81 crore. In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 338.63 crore Nett in India in just a week of its release.

‘Animal’ is Ranbir’s career biggest opener.

The movie helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam