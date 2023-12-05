Rashmika Mandanna to shift from Hyderabad to Mumbai soon?

Mumbai: Popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently boasting of Animal movie’s success which is surely expected to open doors to more significant opportunities in the Hindi film industry. The actress, who marked her Bollywood debut with “Goodbye” and starred in “Mission Majnu” alongside Siddharth Malhotra, has garnered a positive reputation in B-town.

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be shifting her focus towards Bollywood, considering her recent accomplishments. Notably, the actress has also brought the home in Mumbai and is usually seen flying from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

Reports suggest that Rashmika’s PR team is strategically aiming to establish stronger connections with Hindi production companies rather than those in the Southern film industry.

Rashmika’s acting skills have been praised by everyone and it seems that she may outshine various actors in Hindi film industry. As she is also trending across the country, it is also being said that various production houses from Mumbai are considering her for their next films. Analysts and experts predict that Rashmika Mandanna will feature in big projects now and she will become one of the highest paid actress of the B-town soon.

With her growing popularity, the actress is poised to explore more opportunities and make a lasting mark in the world of Bollywood. As she continues to make waves in the industry, fans can anticipate seeing more of Rashmika Mandanna on the big screen.

The other South Indian actresses apart from Rashmika Mandanna who managed to make it to Hindi cinema are Trisha, Nayanthara, among others.