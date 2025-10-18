Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, known as the National Crush of India, is one of the most loved stars in the country. She has made a special place in people’s hearts with her smile, energy, and acting skills. From Pushpa: The Rule to Animal and many other hit films, she has proved that she is a true box office star. Her fan following is huge across India, and her journey from South Indian cinema to Bollywood is inspiring.

These days, Rashmika is trending not only for her films but also for her personal life. Reports say she is engaged to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Fans noticed that both were wearing similar rings Rashmika’s diamond ring and Vijay’s simple band which started the engagement buzz. Photos and videos of them quickly went viral on social media.

Her Viral Reaction

While promoting her new film Thamma, Rashmika’s reaction during an interview became the talk of the internet. When the interviewer congratulated her, she looked confused. He then teased her by asking if there was “something else.” Smiling and blushing, Rashmika said, “Actually, there’s quite a lot happening. But I’ll take your congratulations on them all.” Fans loved her sweet and shy reaction.

Rashmika and Vijay: A Beloved Pair

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in two hit films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their chemistry made fans fall in love with them both on and off screen. Even though they never confirmed their relationship, fans believe they share a deep bond. Now, with the engagement news spreading everywhere, everyone is waiting for the lovely couple to make it official.