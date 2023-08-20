Ratan Tata conferred ‘Udyog Ratna’ award in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greets Industrialist Ratan Tata as the latter was conferred the first ever Udyog Ratna award instituted by the Maharashtra government at his residence at Colaba, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leaves Industrialist Ratan Tatas residence at Colaba after the latter was honoured with the Maharashtra governments Udyog Ratna award, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with "Udyog Ratna Award" instituted by the Maharashtra government at his residence at Colaba, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.