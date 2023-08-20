Ratan Tata conferred ‘Udyog Ratna’ award in Mumbai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2023 3:38 pm IST
1 2 3Next page
Ratan Tata conferred 'Udyog Ratna' award in Mumbai
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greets Industrialist Ratan Tata as the latter was conferred the first ever Udyog Ratna award instituted by the Maharashtra government at his residence at Colaba, in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

1 2 3Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th August 2023 3:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button