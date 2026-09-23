Ratna Pathak’s comments on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan go viral

Her comments offer a glimpse of the actor behind the fame: someone who arrived on set with considerable popularity, but treated the film as a shared effort.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:
Ratna Pathak Shah and Fawad Khan at a public event, smiling and posing for the camera.
Instagram - Ratna Pathak Shah & Fawad Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah has opened up about working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Kapoor & Sons. While praising his intelligence and confidence, she said what stood out most was how he behaved on set despite already being a major star in Pakistan.

“My other claim to fame is that I played Fawad Khan’s mother,” Ratna said during a recent interview. The remark was a nod to their on-screen relationship in Kapoor & Sons. They had also played mother and son in Fawad’s Bollywood debut, Khoobsurat.

When asked what clicked naturally between them as actors, Ratna described Fawad as “a very intelligent man” who was confident and sure of himself. She then spoke about the level of fame he had reached before coming to India.

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“He was a big star in Pakistan when he moved here, and being a star in Pakistan, I know what that means,” she said, adding that people make a great deal of someone with Fawad’s standing there.

Ratna felt he could easily have carried that star image into his work in India. “He could have carried that baggage with him, but he didn’t,” she said.

Instead, she found him willing to work as part of the cast. Ratna said Fawad was “very much like a person who is part of a team” and recalled working with him on Kapoor & Sons as a pleasure.

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Her comments offer a glimpse of the actor behind the fame: someone who arrived on set with considerable popularity, but treated the film as a shared effort.

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published: |   Updated:

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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