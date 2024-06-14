Rave party bust: Telugu actress Hema released from Bengaluru prison

Bengaluru: Popular Telugu actress Hema, who was jailed in the rave party case, was released from the Central Prison here on Friday.

Though Hema was granted conditional bail on June 12, police sources said that her release was delayed as conditions were not fulfilled.

Hema was arrested on June 3 in connection with the recent rave party on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which was busted by the police, which also seized drugs and narcotic substances from the farmhouse.

Hema, in a video message after the raid, stated that she was not present at the rave party and that she was relaxing at a farm in Hyderabad.

However, police maintained that she was indeed present at the farmhouse.

The actress had created a scene while being taken away after a medical test, lashing out at the media and accusing them of reporting false news.

“All your news is wrong. I have been brought here just now. They have collected samples of my hair, nails, urine, and blood. It is not known whether the report will be positive or negative. Whatever is being shown against me is wrong. This is the work you do,” she said in her outburst.

Police had issued notices to persons who tested positive for drug consumption at the rave party, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’, on May 20. Around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others, were present at the party, and MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used at the party.

Of the 98 blood samples collected from people at the party after police busted it, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86. Police sources said more than 50 men and close to 30 women had tested positive for drug consumption.

The police were also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs. Five people were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City police station to the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing. Additionally, three police personnel have been suspended for negligence in duty in connection with the case.