Ready for any consequences if Congress get one seat less than 80: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, A. Revanth Reddy, has expressed unwavering confidence in the upcoming state elections, stating that even if Congress secures one seat less than 80, they are prepared for any consequences.

During the Vijayabheri Jana Sabha held in Nizamabad Rural, Narayankhed, and Gajwel constituencies on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy taunted BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, suggesting that the Chief Minister fears losing his position. Revanth boldly proclaimed that Congress would secure no fewer than 80 seats in the elections.

Mocking the BRS chief further, Revanth highlighted Congress’s courage to seek votes based on the Sriramsagar project and challenged KCR to showcase achievements comparable to Kaleshwaram or Medigadda projects.

In Narayankhed, Revanth Reddy criticized KCR, stating that nobody in the world could match him in lying and cheating. He pointed out KCR’s promises regarding the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara projects, questioning the Chief Minister’s actions compared to his earlier statements.

During the rally in Gajwel, Reddy urged voters to reject KCR, emphasizing that the people of Gajwel want to discard him. Reddy humorously suggested that even if KCR were to flee to Kamareddy or Kanyakumari, the people of Telangana would defeat him.

Referring to the Mallannasagar incident, Reddy reminded the crowd that they had elected KCR as MLA twice, leading to the submergence of their lands. He assured the audience that Congress, once in power, would take responsibility for compensating flood victims.