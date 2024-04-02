Regional parties cannot tackle BJP, that is why I joined Congress: Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: Days after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joining the Congress, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari remarked that regional parties like the BRS cannot tackle the “atrocities” being committed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that is the reason behind him joining the grand old party.

“The progress of my constituency is one more reason behind joining the Congress…The Modi government at the Centre has destroyed all the democratic institutions in the last 10 years. It is attempting to erase the presence of opposition parties…By using ED and CBI, the BJP is dismantling democratically elected governments. Once a culprit in the opposition, he becomes a clean man after joining the BJP,” he said.

He further stated that the safety and security of Muslims have been compromised and attacks on Dalits have increased.

He made the remarks during a press conference held in Warangal on Tuesday, April 2.

On BRS

Admitting ‘sadness’ over resigning from the BRS, Srihari said that the party gave him lots of opportunities and he didn’t ‘misuse’ any of them. He also expressed anguish over BRS leaders attacking him over his resignation.

“Your arrogant words were the reason behind the defeat of the BRS (in the 2023 Assembly polls). They are speaking with spite that they all lost and I won,” he said.

Reacting strongly to BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s ‘loot’ allegations directed at him, Srihari called him a “termite’.

“BRS has come to this position due to Rajeshwar Reddy. If he has the guts, he should put out the evidence of his allegations before the Lok Sabha elections. If not, I will strip him of his clothes and will parade him in Jangoan junction,” the Ghanpur (station) MLA remarked.

Speaking further, Srihari said that he advised KCR over organisational issues in the party, but to no avail.

“I came out of the party as I didn’t want to deceive KCR. Regarding my MLA position, I will act by the law…BRS has the history of promoting the culture of defections,” he said.