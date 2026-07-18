Release Haridas Chandra Tarani Das: Bangladesh Hindu leaders

Dhaka: Several leaders of the Hindu community in Bangladesh on Saturday called for an immediate release of Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, the man who proposed the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram within the premises of the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha district, local media reported.

Tarani Das was reportedly taken into custody from the Palashbari temple area on July 12 in connection with an alleged money laundering case lodged at Uttara West Police Station in Dhaka.

The demands for his release were raised during a protest rally organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation working against religious discrimination outside the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Calling for greater protection of minority rights, the protestors urged the government of Bangladesh to safeguard religious freedom, stop “attacks” on minority communities, and prevent “interference” in the construction of places of worship, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

Addressing the rally, the council’s General Secretary Manindra Kumar Nath alleged that the authorities had unfairly arrested Tarani Das, despite the temple having been under construction for a considerable period.

He sought the withdrawal of the case against Tarani Das, while demanding the release of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been imprisoned in Bangladesh since November 2024.

Meanwhile, the council’s Vice-President Nirmal Rozario appealed to the government to uphold constitutional rights, ensure religious freedom and security of minority communities.

Earlier this week, several leading human rights organisations strongly condemned the arrest of Tarani Das, describing the action by the Bangladeshi authorities as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable”.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council alleged that extremist communal groups have opposed the proposed Lord Ram statue for a considerable period, offended the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, and incited unwarranted religious hostility across the country.

Expressing grave concern, the council said that in the interest of preserving communal harmony and preventing social unrest, the Bangladeshi authorities have failed to take any punitive action against those responsible for inciting religious hatred and intolerance.

“The arrest of Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, who has himself been the target of communal threats and intimidation, was both unfortunate and unacceptable,” it added.

Condemning the arrest, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) said that Tarani Das was taken into custody following weeks of religiously charged tensions, extremist threats, and campaigns opposing the construction of a statue of Lord Ram at the temple.