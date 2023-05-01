Renowned MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, a renowned chef and a judge on the popular TV show MasterChef Australia, has died at the age of 46. His family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement, describing him as “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son, and friend”. The cause of his death is unknown, but it is not being treated as suspicious by the Victoria Police. A report on his death will be prepared by the coroner’s office.

Following Mr. Zonfrillo’s death, the new season of MasterChef Australia was canceled, according to Network 10. The chef’s family expressed their sorrow and devastation in a statement, saying that they were “completely shattered” and overwhelmed.

Born in Glasgow in 1976, Mr. Zonfrillo began working in kitchens at the age of 12. By the age of 15, he had become the youngest-ever apprentice at the luxury Scottish resort, The Turnberry Hotel. He later worked for Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White before moving to Australia in the 1990s, where he opened several successful restaurants, including his most acclaimed eatery Orana in 2013.

In his 2021 memoir, The Last Shot, Mr. Zonfrillo wrote about his addiction to heroin, which he overcame to build his successful career as a chef. He is survived by his wife and four children.

