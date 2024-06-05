Report confirms mother’s blood samples used as replacement: cops in Porsche crash case

Pune: A forensic laboratory report shows that the blood samples of the mother were swapped with those of her 17-year-old son involved in the Porsche crash that claimed two lives here, police informed a court on Wednesday. In a related development, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) extended the teenager’s observation home remand until June 12, while the sessions court extended the police custody of his parents until June 10, following a request from the police.

During the hearing before the sessions court here, the prosecution informed that a report of the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that blood samples of Shivani Agarwal were used to replace those of her teenager son.

Police had earlier arrested two doctors and a hospital employee from Sassoon General Hospital over allegations of tampering with the minor’s blood samples to falsify evidence that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident on May 19.

It is suspected that one of the doctors had been in communication with the teenager’s father.

The tragic incident occurred in Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals after the Porsche, allegedly driven by the minor, collided with their two-wheeler. The police have claimed that the juvenile was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The teen’s mother was arrested on June 1 on conspiracy charges related to the case.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the parents of the minor, along with the two doctors and the hospital employee, were presented before the court after the completion of their initial police custody.

The court extended the custody of the doctors and the hospital employee until June 7.

Initially, the teenager, identified as the son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was granted bail by the JJB shortly after the incident and was given a directive to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

However, following public outcry, the police revisited the case, leading to a modification of the initial order and the juvenile being placed in the observation home until June 5.

The police have continued their efforts in seeking justice in this complex case, with ongoing investigations and legal proceedings involving multiple parties associated with the incident.