Report: Mrunal Thakur undergoes look test for pan-Indian epic

Hyderabad: Actress Mrunal Thakur jumped from Hindi TV to Telugu films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna without missing a beat. Viewers love her friendly vibe and strong screen presence. Each new release trends online, and “Mrunal Thakur Telugu movies” leads search lists.

Front-and-Center in Atlee’s Sci-Fi Spectacle

Director Atlee’s next mega film, working title AA22xA6, blends mass action with a parallel-universe plot. After a secret look test in Mumbai, Mrunal landed the main female role opposite “Icon Star” Allu Arjun, who plays a double role. Her character anchors the story emotionally, giving heart to the high-tech drama.

Star-Studded Female Line-Up

It’s not just Mrunal lighting up the screen. Reports say the film will feature three leading ladies:

Mrunal Thakur

Janhvi Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

A Packed Slate Beyond AA22xA6

While gearing up for Atlee’s blockbuster, Mrunal is also shooting the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, plus Hindi projects like Son of Sardaar 2 and Pooja Meri Jaan. With so many high-profile movies on deck, 2025 could be the year Mrunal Thakur becomes a household name across India—north and south alike.