Republic Day: 982 security personnel honoured with Gallantry Medals

New Delhi: A total of 982 police, fire, home guard, civil defence and correctional services personnel have been awarded gallantry and various service medals on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

The decorations included 125 gallantry medals (GM), the Union Home Ministry said in a statement.

The maximum number of bravery medals, at 45, have been given to personnel deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir operations theatre, followed by 35 from Maoist-violence-affected areas, and five who are posted in the northeast region.

Four fire service rescuers are among the gallantry medal winners, it said.

A breakup provided in the official statement said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been decorated with the highest number of gallantry medals at 33, followed by Maharashtra Police at 31, 18 for the Uttar Pradesh Police and 14 for the Delhi Police.

Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the CRPF is the only force to get bravery citations with 12 medals. The list also includes 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to the officers and personnel.

In another statement, the ministry said that 30 persons have been awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards for 2025. This includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to six persons each and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 18 persons.

Out of these, six awardees have been decrated posthumously.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a bravery medal is awarded to a person on the grounds of a rare, conspicuous act of gallantry, and a conspicuous act of gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

The risk incurred is estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned, it added.

The PSM is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, and Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty, the statement said.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak awards are given to a person for a meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person.