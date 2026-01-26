Republic Day across states echo calls to uphold constitutional values

New Delhi: Leaders cutting across political lines called for upholding the constitutional values on Monday as parades and events marked the 77th Republic-Day celebrations in the states and Union territories.

While the achievements of the state governments were highlighted at the events, some leaders also took potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, claiming that constitutional institutions are facing a grave danger under its rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the citizens are the real guardians of the Constitution, asserting that every institution, ministry and department must remain accountable to the people.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the tricolour at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath said the Constitution has guided the country through numerous challenges and continues to strengthen the resolve of a united and strong India.

Yogi Adityanatah during the 77th Republic Day in UP (Source: PTI)

“Whenever the basic spirit of the Constitution is disrespected, it is not just an insult to the Constitution but also to those great personalities whose sacrifices ensured the country’s freedom,” he said.

Punjab CM slammed BJP over MGNREGA

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state has to fight to get its own rights even today as he slammed the BJP-led Centre over the MGNREGA issue and pending rural development funds.

“I am pained to say that despite making maximum sacrifices, injustice and highhandedness have continuously been done to our state. Punjab has to fight even today to get its own rights and it is knocking on the doors of courts,” he said at an event in Hoshiarpur.

Haryana CM pledged to participate in building developed India under PM Modi’s leadership

In a post on X, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “Republic Day symbolises our unwavering faith in constitutional values, the resolve for social equality, and a firm commitment to democratic ideals. On this auspicious occasion, I salute and pay homage to the valiant freedom fighters who fought for our nation’s independence and to the founding fathers of the Constitution who laid the foundation for a strong republic.

“On this Republic Day, let us pledge to actively participate in building a developed and self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and work unitedly in the interest of the nation.”

Haryana’s Republic Day celebrations (Source: X)

J&K to thoroughly examine cases linked to terrorism

Asserting that a new dawn has come in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said with Operation Sindoor continuing and the Indus Water Treaty suspended, India’s water resources will now be utilised for its own requirements.

Addressing a function at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Sinha assured people that the government would thoroughly examine every case linked to terrorism and the guilty would face the strictest punishment.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the 77th Republic Day Parade, at Maulana Azad Stadium, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Stalin calls for celebrating a ‘unified India’

Taking a veiled dig at the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “Let’s celebrate a unified India. Not a uniform India.”

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi at Republic Day celebrations (Source: PTI)

“India moves forward when every citizen can live with dignity, confidence and freedom,” he said in a post on X.

“We must remain a country where cultures enrich one another, languages coexist with pride and faith is a personal truth. Our strength has never been sameness. It has always been our many-ness. When diversity is protected, belonging feels natural. And the future stays open to everyone, equally. Happy Republic Day, India plural and proud,” he said.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah cautioned the public about conspiracy to make Constitution irrelevant

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cautioned about a “conspiracy” to make the Constitution irrelevant by taking away the autonomy of constitutional institutions.

“Those who are opposing the Constitution are against social change and social justice. People should understand that they are opposing laws and programmes that are in favour of the poor, farmers, workers, Dalits, and the exploited,” he said.

CM Vijayan called for unity to defend secularism, federalism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the spirit of the Constitution and democratic values are facing unprecedented challenges, and called for unity to defend secularism and federalism.

“The federal concept of a strong Centre with empowered states is facing serious challenges. We should stand together against policies that aim to weaken federalism by curtailing the financial powers of states and turning constitutional institutions into political tools,” the Left leader said.

West Bengal Governor salutes marching contingents

The 77th Republic-Day parade was held on the iconic Red Road in Kolkata, with the armed forces displaying their might and resolve to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

Governor CV Ananda Bose took the salute as the marching contingents from frontline infantry and artillery formations of the Army, along with elements of the Navy, Air Force and military bands, presented a striking display of professionalism, jointness, pride and mutual loyalty.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the celebrations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee looks on as a security official marches past during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, at Indira Gandhi Sarani, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Separately, Banerjee called for a renewed commitment to the core constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, while stressing the need for “collective vigilance” to safeguard the republic.

“I am reminded today of the old saying: eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. I urge everyone today to exercise this vigil. Our republic and our Constitution today demand our collective vigilance,” she said in a post on X.

CM Sarma asserts BJP govt is committed to preserving communal harmony

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the time has come for people to think and make a choice — whether they want “vote-bank politics” or to take forward the development journey launched by the BJP government in the state over the last five years.

Assam will go to polls in the next few months and people must decide whether they want to “surrender to Bangladeshi Muslims” or be part of progress and development, Sarma said in his address after unfurling the national flag at a Republic-Day function in Dibrugarh.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the state government’s top priority is to provide one crore jobs and other employment opportunities by 2030.

He asserted that the BJP government is committed to preserving communal harmony in the state.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the state will play a leading role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 with its natural and mineral resources, youthful energy and rich cultural heritage.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi did the same at Cuttack.

Majhi asserted that the BJP government in the state has zero tolerance for crimes against women.

“I would like to assure the mothers and sisters of the state on this occasion that our government is always working for your safety. If anyone commits a crime against you, they will definitely be punished. In cases of violence against women, all the accused have been arrested,” he said.

Cancer-like menace coming to an end: Chhattisgarh CM on maoists

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the violent Maoist ideology as a grave challenge to the country’s democracy and said the difficult task of ending this “cancer-like menace” is now nearing completion.

Naxalism is set to be eliminated from the state by March, he asserted.

Governor Ramen Deka also said Chhattisgarh, which has suffered for years due to Maoist violence, is poised to root out the menace by March.

The assertions came a day after 11 security personnel were injured as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists went off during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the tricolour in the newly-created Vav-Tharad district.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Chief Secretary MK Das and in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao were present at the function held in Malupur.

Patel said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is advancing with rapid strides towards the goal of becoming developed by 2047.

Maharashtra always at the forefront in attracting foreign direct investment: Governor

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat said the state has consistently been at the forefront in attracting foreign direct investment, emerging as a trusted destination for global investors.

Addressing the main Republic-Day function in the state held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Mumbai’s Dadar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said India is moving fast on the strength of its Constitution and democratic values and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

Madhya Pradesh will observe 2026 as the “year of agriculture”, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel said, citing that the budget for the sector has been increased to Rs 27,000 crore over the years.

Rajasthan leaders outline contrasting views

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully outlined sharply-contrasting narratives on governance, the Constitution and the state’s future while addressing separate Republic Day functions.

Addressing a gathering, Bagde said the BJP government in the state has so far provided jobs to one lakh people, while the recruitment process for 1.54 lakh posts is underway.

Addressing another gathering after unfurling the tricolour at Jaipur’s Badi Chaupar, Sharma said India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy under Modi’s leadership and is moving rapidly towards becoming the third-largest.

Jully, also speaking at Badi Chaupar, described India as a “beautiful and great republic” that guarantees equality to all castes and communities.

However, he launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, alleging that the forces in power are weakening the Constitution.