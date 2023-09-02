Republic to launch Kannada news channel soon

New Delhi: Republic Media Network will soon launch a Kannada news channel, following its acquisition of VRL Media which runs the Dighvijay 24×7 news channel.

Republic Media Network chairman and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami made the announcement of the group’s fourth television channel as it sought to break language barriers and reach new audiences.

“We want to break through all language barriers and reach the people of India as widely and as quickly as we can. So, for the very first time, this network has chosen to grow inorganically,” he said.

Republic Kannada will have the tagline ‘Nimma Dhwani’ or ‘Your Voice’.

“Republic Kannada will change the news media landscape in Karnataka. We will be as always the voice of the people, ‘Nimma Dhwani’, and work to represent the aspirations of the people of this great state,” Goswami said.

Republic Media Network’s entry into the market of Kannada news comes alongside the expansive acquisition of all the television assets of one of the largest news players in Karnataka which runs the popular news channel Dighvijay News, a statement said.

“As Dighvijay 24×7 News channel becomes Republic Kannada, I am happy to hand it over to him and the Republic Media Network,” Anand Sankeshwar, MD, VRL Media Pvt Ltd, said.

Republic Media Network now beams news channels in four languages English, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada and has an intricate network of reporters across 28 states and eight Union territories, according to the statement.