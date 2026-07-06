Restaurant in Financial District fined over stangnant water

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday, July 6, issued an improvement notice to ITLU Veg Diner located in the Financial District over water stagnation, mislabelling and other violations.

According to the food safety teams, the restaurant did not provide hot water provisions for sanitising cooking utensils. There was severe waterlogging on the floor, and food waste accumulated near drains.

The authorities noted that the employees’ clothes were kept near the food preparation area, raising concerns for food safety. The food items, Hara Bhara Kebab, Beetroot Tikka, Onion Rings, Hello Gravy, and Sweet Corn, were stored without labels and discarded in the open.

Action taken, hygiene assessment

The restaurant had significant dust buildup on the storeroom ceiling, risking the safety of food served to customers. Moreover, the claim “The Purest Water on Earth” presented on the restaurant’s glass water bottles was found to be potentially misleading, the CMC team said, adding that the food business operator (FBO) was instructed to discontinue its use.

The food safety teams subsequently discarded unlabelled food on the spot during inspection, issued an improvement notice, and instructed corrective measures.

The ITLU restaurant scored 75 out of 92 marks, with 82 per cent in the hygiene assessment. The restaurant has another branch on Road no 45 in Jubilee Hills.