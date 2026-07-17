Retired bureaucrats dominate race for Ram temple trust’s CEO post

Ayodhya: Retired bureaucrats made up the bulk of practising “Ram Bhakts” who have applied for the post of the first chief executive officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with the application process set to close on Saturday, July 18, sources associated with the selection exercise said.

The recruitment drive assumes significance as it comes in the wake of the alleged embezzlement of donations offered at the Ram temple.

A probe into the alleged theft prompted the Trust to create the CEO’s post as part of a broader administrative overhaul aimed at strengthening financial oversight, improving institutional accountability and streamlining the temple’s day-to-day functioning.

“There is certainly a huge response. Many applicants also forwarded their resumes directly to us, but we returned them, asking that they be sent to the expert panel, which alone is authorised to scrutinise applications before recommending names to the Trust,” a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI.

According to a person familiar with the selection process, the three-member committee’s mandate is limited to screening applications and preparing a shortlist, while the final appointment will be made entirely by the Trust.

Expert panel unlikely to recommend more than three names

“The committee will evaluate the applications and recommend suitable names. The final appointment will be made by the Trust,” the source said, adding that the panel is unlikely to forward more than three names.

The expert panel, announced earlier this month, comprises retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware.

The deadline for submission of applications is 4 pm on Saturday, following which the panel will begin scrutinising the applications. It has been given around a month from the deadline to complete the exercise.

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Besides examining eligibility and experience, the panel may hold one-on-one interactions with shortlisted candidates before submitting its recommendations. The Trust may also interact separately with the shortlisted candidates before selecting its first CEO, sources said.

The appointment is expected to be taken up after the Trust restores its full strength. It currently has 13 members after Krishna Mohan was appointed interim general secretary following the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, while trustee Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra passed away last year. Vacancies are likely to be filled at the Trust’s meeting scheduled for July 22, sources said.

The selection is being carried out independently by the Trust, which functions under the directions of the Supreme Court and is not controlled by the government, they added.

Requirements for CEO post

The Trust had on July 13 invited applications for the newly created post, prescribing that candidates should be between 50 and 70 years of age, possess at least 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company, and be “actively practising Hindus”, with preference to devotees of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnavite tradition.

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree, possess working knowledge of Hindi and English, and have experience in administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs. Preference will be given to candidates who have served as chief administrative officers or managed a temple or Hindu religious institution. Serving government officers in the last two years of service, retired officers and eligible private-sector professionals are also eligible to apply.

CEO to be appointed for three years

According to the notification, the CEO will report to the Trust’s general secretary and will initially be appointed for a three-year term, extendable on the basis of satisfactory performance. The salary and service conditions will be decided through mutual discussion.

Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra earlier said the CEO’s primary responsibility would be to “uphold the faith of devotees in the trust” while overseeing the temple’s financial arrangements and ensuring adequate facilities for pilgrims.

“There will be no government interference in the functioning of either the trust or the CEO,” Mishra said, adding that the officer would function “as an assistant of the trust” and remain accountable to it.

The notification further states that the CEO will be responsible for the Trust’s statutory, administrative and financial affairs, while ensuring transparency and accountability in financial transactions, protecting the Trust’s assets, strengthening institutional systems and overseeing security arrangements. The officer will also supervise the smooth conduct of religious rituals and festivals, improve facilities for pilgrims, coordinate with government agencies when required, and implement policies approved by the Board of Trustees.