Revanth Reddy felicitates TG20 winners, unveils sports vision

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, July 16, said sports enthusiasts in the state should pursue a career in sports with genuine passion, asserting that without focus, excellence eludes any field, including sports.

The Chief Minister was speaking after the Hyderabad E-Champions, winners of the inaugural TG20 League, paid a courtesy call on him here. Reddy handed over cheques to the team, which was accompanied by badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

Focus is key, says CM

Addressing the team, Reddy said his government had unveiled a vision to promote sports in the state and restore Hyderabad’s standing as a venue for national-level sporting events, a status the city held years ago.

He said the newly introduced state sports policy reflected the importance his government attached to the sector and that jobs and cash incentives were already being extended to those who won medals at national and international events.

Describing the TG20 League as a valuable platform for players from villages to showcase their talent, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the tournament’s winners would go on to bring laurels to the country.

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Infrastructure push under way

Reddy said the government was focused on strengthening sports infrastructure across the state, pointing to the establishment of a dedicated sports university and the upgrade of the Gachibowli Stadium to international standards as part of that effort.

The Hyderabad E-Champions, led by skipper Abhirath Reddy, won the inaugural edition of the Sreenidhi University TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), beating Anvita Khammam Aces by six wickets in the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on July 12.

The franchise, owned by Ushodaya Enterprises of the Ramoji Group, was among eight teams that competed in the tournament, which ran from June 21 to July 12 with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) approval.