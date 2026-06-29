Wasim Jaffer named HCA mentor, district academies planned

Hyderabad: Veteran cricketer Wasim Jaffer is set to be appointed as mentor for all cricketing activities of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), starting July 2026 on a two-year contract.

Jaffer will mentor players across all age groups and is expected to travel with the association’s teams for tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy.

The announcement was made by HCA chairman Ambati Rayudu while addressing the media at Uppal Stadium on Monday, June 29.

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Rayudu also announced that district cricket academies will be established across all 10 undivided districts of Telangana. Of these, four will be developed as Centres of Excellence (COEs) at Zaheerabad, Suryapet, Jagtial and Nagarkurnool.

The COEs will be built on 15-acre plots to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) standards and will also host TG20 matches in the near future. All four COEs and the remaining district academies will be equipped with grounds, basic facilities, dormitories and locally-trained coaches.

Rayudu said all the new cricket academies would be operational within the next 18 months.