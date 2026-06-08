Telangana HC rules HCA chief Amarnath’s appointment invalid

Amarnath was appointed as president by the Ombudsman Justice after allegations of irregularities in the 2023 elections surfaced.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th June 2026 6:02 pm IST
Telangana High Court building with historic architecture and domes, sign visible in the foreground.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, June 8, ordered the immediate removal of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Amarnath from his post, terming his appointment as invalid.

The court has directed the HCA secretary, Jeevan Reddy, to appoint a new president by conducting a special annual general meeting.

Amarnath was appointed as president by the Ombudsman Justice after allegations of irregularities in the 2023 elections surfaced. The then president A Jagan Mohan Rao was removed from the post.

Subhan Bakery

Rao had defeated Amarnath by just one vote.

Amarnath challenged the election, claiming Rao had fabricated the nomination papers and disputed that the latter contested from Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was earlier known as Gowlipura Cricket Club. The change in the club’s name and legal status was not carried out in line with the existing laws and binding judicial and administrative orders, he had argued then.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th June 2026 6:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button