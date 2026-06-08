Telangana HC rules HCA chief Amarnath’s appointment invalid

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, June 8, ordered the immediate removal of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Amarnath from his post, terming his appointment as invalid.

The court has directed the HCA secretary, Jeevan Reddy, to appoint a new president by conducting a special annual general meeting.

Amarnath was appointed as president by the Ombudsman Justice after allegations of irregularities in the 2023 elections surfaced. The then president A Jagan Mohan Rao was removed from the post.

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Rao had defeated Amarnath by just one vote.

Amarnath challenged the election, claiming Rao had fabricated the nomination papers and disputed that the latter contested from Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was earlier known as Gowlipura Cricket Club. The change in the club’s name and legal status was not carried out in line with the existing laws and binding judicial and administrative orders, he had argued then.