Amarnath declared new HCA president after ombudsman overturns election result

Hyderabad: Ombudsman and retired Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait on Monday, February 2, declared Amarnath as the new president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Earlier, Amarnath had lost the presidential election by a narrow margin of one vote to A Jagan Mohan Rao.

Ombudsman cites legal issues in election process

In a 12-page order addressed to HCA through its acting president Sardar Daljeet Singh, the ombudsman ruled that A Jagan Mohan Rao was not eligible to hold the post of HCA president.

The order stated that Jagan Mohan Rao had secured 63 votes in the election held on October 20, 2023, while Amarnath received 62 votes.

Dispute over Sri Chakra Cricket Club’s legal status

Amarnath had challenged the validity of Jagan Mohan Rao’s election on the grounds that he contested from Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was earlier known as Gowlipura Cricket Club.

The petition argued that the change in the club’s name and legal status was not carried out in line with existing laws and binding judicial and administrative orders. As a result, the nomination and subsequent election were termed invalid.

After reviewing the official records, the ombudsman declared Amarnath as the president of HCA and directed the association to hand over charge to him within one week. He has been asked to continue in the role for the remaining term.

Following the order, Amarnath confirmed that he assumed charge as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association on Monday.