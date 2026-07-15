Revanth Reddy lays stone for Amazon data centre near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, July 15, laid the foundation stone for a data centre of Amazon Web Services (AWS) at Bharat Future City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, asserting that his government was committed to positioning the state as a model of development for the country and the world.

Reddy said the government’s sector-specific policies, including the Telangana Rising 2047 framework and dedicated plans for health and education, were drawing global investors to the state. “Policy paralysis and a pick-and-choose method of granting permissions and incentives will not benefit the state. We have therefore come up with sector-specific policies to ease the difficulties of investors,” he said.

The event follows a framework agreement AWS signed with the state at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, committing Rs 60,000 crore. Reddy noted Amazon had pledged USD 7 billion over 14 years, but said this would not suffice for a state eyeing a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and USD 3 trillion by 2047.

“I want Amazon to invest Rs 1 lakh crore. We can reach our goal of a USD 1 trillion economy then,” he said.

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for Amazon's Rs 60,000-crore data centre at Bharat Future City and inaugurated Amara Raja's cell manufacturing facility at the Giga Corridor in Divitipally. pic.twitter.com/ha1SueZksE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 15, 2026

Monthly reviews planned

The Chief Minister said he was ready to take up Amazon’s requests on business expansion and other needs, and had decided to hold monthly review meetings to clear pending issues, asking government advisor and former chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to convene them with the company.

Bharat Future City was being developed as a world-class investment and infrastructure hub, he said, with Amazon expected to serve as the anchor industry drawing Fortune 500 companies to the upcoming city. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of a USD 30 trillion national economy, Reddy said Telangana was aiming to contribute at least 10 per cent, or USD 3 trillion, to that target.

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Competing with China: Telangana CM

He said the Telangana Rising 2047 policy, framed with inputs from experts including World Bank president Ajay Banga, was backed by single-window mechanisms for faster approvals. The state was also being developed through Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agricultural Regional Economy (RARE) regional zones to avoid the pollution and traffic congestion seen in other metro cities, he said.

“We are creating facilities for investors so that we can compete with China. I will need your support in this regard,” Reddy said, adding that Telangana had emerged as a preferred destination for data centres as artificial intelligence gained ground.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government functioned as a facilitator rather than a regulator, and announced a dedicated data centre park at Aloor with uninterrupted power and water supply. “We have embarked upon a mission to make Telangana a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. It is not a simple mission and we need partners like Amazon in our pursuit,” he said.