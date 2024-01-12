Revanth Reddy, Shabbir Ali offer chadar for Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister along with former minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali interacted with a Muslim community and sent a chadar, which will be placed at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
The chadar will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
“On behalf of the Government of Telangana, on the occasion of Urs-e-Sharif, the chief minister presented Gilaf-e-chadar to Hazrat Khaja Gharib Nawaz (RA) Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” Telangana Congress posted on X.com.