Revanth to visit Kodangal Assembly constituency on July 21, 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit his assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad district on July 21 and 22 to inspect the ongoing construction of an “education hub” and other development works.

Reddy would examine the works of the education hub at Hakimpet village on July 21 evening, followed by a review of all development works in the constituency, an official release said.

The chief minister would stay in Kodangal for the night.

He will hold a meeting with local leaders and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of the ruling Congress on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on July 22 morning before returning to Hyderabad, it said.

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Reddy said on May 8 that Kodangal would emerge as a hub of education and industries.

He said a number of educational institutions such as medical, engineering, nursing and polytechnic colleges, an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC, erstwhile ITI) and a Sainik School are being established in Kodangal which was once a backward area.

The development of this educational hub would be completed within one-and-a-half years, he said.