Telangana CM warns Congress leaders against negligence in SIR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has once again asked all the party leaders to focus on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and warned that negligence will not be tolerated.

During a virtual meeting on SIR on Sunday, July 19, he directed the leaders to remain on the field to monitor the SIR process to ensure that the voting rights of all genuine voters are protected.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Goud, State Party Affairs In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, constituency in-charges, and SIR coordinators attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said ministers, MLAs, in-charges, corporation chairpersons, and party in-charges appointed for the SIR process must go to the field.

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Stating that ministers-in-charge must fully supervise the SIR process, he remarked that the ultimate responsibility lies with them.

He said PCC President Mahesh Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka must take greater responsibility in coordinating the ministers-in-charge, MLAs, and party in-charges.

The Chief Minister said that with the deadline for SIR being extended to August 3, this should be viewed as an opportunity.

He announced that on Monday, 10 in-charge ministers will conduct review meetings on SIR across all districts.

The Chief Minister said MPs must conduct regular reviews, even while attending Parliament sessions.

He said that strict action will be taken if MPs fail to perform their duties in the areas where they are acting as in-charges.

He said those designated as SIR in-charges for the party must ensure constant coordination.

He noted that a total of 489 meetings regarding SIR have been conducted by the Congress party across the 119 constituencies

The Chief Minister said that immediate action is required, especially in constituencies that are lagging.

He said that some leaders are merely staying in Hyderabad and not actively working.

The CM asked the party leaders not to roam around Gandhi Bhavan (state Congress headquarters) seeking chairman posts or party positions, saying appointments will not be granted to such individuals.

He said leaders should not visit Gandhi Bhavan from Monday till August 3.

A comprehensive review meeting will be held again on July 30, where reports will be collected on an Assembly-constituency basis.

The Chief Minister said MLAs, constituency in-charges, and chairpersons must examine the reports submitted by BLAs (Booth Level Agents) rather than relying solely on those from BLOs (Booth Level Officers). He made it clear that strict action will be taken if there is reliance only on BLO reports.

“Leaders must effectively utilise the BLAs working on behalf of the party. Presence at the grassroots level is mandatory,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said that over the next ten days, leaders should visit constituencies as part of their election campaign. He also said that the Gandhi Bhavan team must continuously monitor the BLA and BLO reports. He announced that an opportunity to meet Rahul Gandhi and take a photograph with him will be provided to the 100 best-performing BLAs.