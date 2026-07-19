Revanth urges Telangana youth not to fall for BRS ‘trap’

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the previous BRS government over alleged negligence in the recruitment of jobs and paper leaks, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the unemployed youth not to fall into the trap of the regional party.

Speaking at the birth anniversary of late poet Ande Sri at Ghatkesar near here on Saturday, he said the state government would issue notifications to fill all vacancies in departments.

Referring to BRS leader K T Rama Rao’s comments that Revanth Reddy is indulging in “credit chori” by claiming credit for the jobs created by the BRS government, the CM said the comments are “shameless” and asked whether the government recruited teachers, policemen and others.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao had made his daughter K Kavitha an MLC after she lost the Lok Sabha polls and distributed several posts to his family members and relatives while ignoring common people, he said.

“Today, a wolf in the guise of a sheep is making comments on recruitment. The pack of wolves hoodwinked the youth by not filling the jobs during the BRS rule. Did the BRS leader ever, even for a single day, think about jobs for the children of Telangana,” he asked.

The family of KCR never treated exams and filling up vacancies as serious issues, he alleged.

Congress filled 70000 vacancies: Revanth

Revanth Reddy said the Congress government removed all obstacles and filled 70,000 vacancies.

Continuing his tirade against the BRS rulers, the CM warned that the youth will take up the “task of burying KCR politically” in his assembly constituency of Gajwel.

The Telangana society has given everything to the KCR family by electing them to the posts of Chief Minister, minister and others, he said.

He also attacked the BRS leadership for allegedly insulting Ande Sri and folk singer Gaddar during its regime.