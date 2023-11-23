Revealed! Here’s truth behind Sara Tendulkar’s Twitter account

Mumbai: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s rumoured romance is currently one of the most talked about topics among crickets fans and media circles. There are several influential personalities who have also hinted that the duo is indeed dating. Sara Tendulkar has now become the victim of deepfake after Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna.

Yes, it has become the trend in India now to deep fake pictures and videos of popular personalities and Sara Tedulkar has also become the victim of AI users who attack others’ personal life. There are various fake accounts on X where deep fake pictures of Sara Tendulkar have been shared and after keeping mum for a long time, she finally raised her voice.

Sara Tendulkar said that some accounts on social media platform X are impersonating her to mislead people and entertainment journalists. She said that she is concerned by misuse of technology. Taking to Instagram she wrote, ”Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality”.

While urging X to take against such fake account users, she wrote, ”A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them”.

”Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let’s encourage communication that’s based on trust and reality,” she further added.

Sara Tendulkar’s picture with her brother Arjun Tendulkar was morphed and shared online. The cyber attackers used the face of Sara Tendulkar’s rumoured boyfriend Shubman Gill in place of Arjun Tendulkar and the picture went viral on social media platforms.